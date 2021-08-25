Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.96

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 34568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

