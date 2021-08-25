Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Down 3.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $22.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Blend Labs traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.37. Approximately 8,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 881,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BLND. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

