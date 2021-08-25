BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.86. 20,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,416. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.44. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$18.72 and a 12 month high of C$27.26.

