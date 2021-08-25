BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ZWH)

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of TSE ZWH remained flat at $C$22.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,632. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of C$17.96 and a 12-month high of C$22.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.00.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.