BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of TSE:ZPW traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.14. 3,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365. BMO US Put Write ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$14.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.67.

