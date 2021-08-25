Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 1,490 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,734,000 after buying an additional 1,662,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.