Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,903,000 after acquiring an additional 331,431 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,119,000 after acquiring an additional 222,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $107.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

