Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $203.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $143.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

