Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

UNP stock opened at $221.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.79. The company has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

