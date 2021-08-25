Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $351,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $150.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.40. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.20 and a one year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

