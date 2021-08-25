Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $79.79 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

