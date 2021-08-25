Boston Financial Mangement LLC Invests $210,000 in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Natera by 1,880.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after acquiring an additional 700,432 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 49.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Natera by 64.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after buying an additional 367,596 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 52.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,334,000 after buying an additional 359,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after buying an additional 315,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,527,626.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,944,258. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $114.76 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.