Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases New Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $49,527.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $459,174.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,008,203.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,944,258 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $114.76 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

