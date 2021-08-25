Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 238 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $231.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $231.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

