Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.41 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $37,046.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,057 shares of company stock worth $961,364. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

