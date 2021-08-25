Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) is Shaker Financial Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,489 shares during the quarter. Boulder Growth & Income Fund makes up 2.3% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 95,748 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 67,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,450,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIF traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. 79,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,891. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

