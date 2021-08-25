Brett Tolley Sells 1,047 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $93,796.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.87. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $5,960,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.