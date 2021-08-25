Brian J. Cooke Purchases 5,000 Shares of Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Stock

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) insider Brian J. Cooke purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £18,600 ($24,301.02).

Shares of CGS opened at GBX 372 ($4.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £162.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 396.25. Castings P.L.C. has a 52 week low of GBX 302 ($3.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 420 ($5.49).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a GBX 11.69 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Castings’s previous dividend of $3.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Castings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.58%.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

