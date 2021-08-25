BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.33

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 7278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.70.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.