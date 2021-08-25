Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 22,458 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

