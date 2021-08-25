Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Copart by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Copart by 12.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,174,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $141.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.07 and a 1 year high of $149.07.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

