Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $6.02 Million in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 489,907 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 92,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $239.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $90.86 and a one year high of $253.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

