Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 2,505 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after acquiring an additional 290,433 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $330,000. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of BX opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.46. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $118.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,148,442 shares of company stock valued at $190,415,254 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

