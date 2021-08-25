Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 7,448 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.34% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.07.

