Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

NYSE APH opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $75.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

