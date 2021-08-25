Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,530 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 38.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 46.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CRH by 146.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRH. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $50.44 price target on CRH in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

NYSE:CRH opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $53.38.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.