Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.35.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 241,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 359,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 109,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

