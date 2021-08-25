Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lowered by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after acquiring an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after acquiring an additional 240,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $481.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $476.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $197.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $333.00 and a 12 month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

