Brokerages Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to Post $0.98 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $1.22. Abiomed reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,380,851. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABMD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $358.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,542. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.