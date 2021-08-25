Brokerages Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce $240.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.70 million and the lowest is $228.08 million. Bentley Systems reported sales of $203.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $938.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $901.90 million to $957.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.29 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In other news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $4,950,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 98,344 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $5,778,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

