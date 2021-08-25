Brokerages Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Gentex posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.48. 862,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,269. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 36.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.