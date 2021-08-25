Brokerages Anticipate Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.22. Methanex reported earnings of ($1.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Methanex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Methanex by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 67,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. 10,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,339. Methanex has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

