Brokerages Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.37 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce sales of $47.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.30 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $33.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $181.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $182.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $231.08 million, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $235.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $2.72 on Friday, hitting $117.22. 361,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -254.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.00. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $31.27 and a 52-week high of $117.76.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $3,317,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $315,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,706 shares of company stock worth $18,639,228 over the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

