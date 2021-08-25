Brokerages Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $852.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to announce $852.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $845.90 million and the highest is $858.00 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $792.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.30. The company had a trading volume of 25,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.56. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,329 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,752,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

