Brokerages Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Post $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to announce $1.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.46. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLM. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.56. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.