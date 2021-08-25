Brokerages Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce $26.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $70.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $9.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $100.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $170.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $92.30 million, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 180.10 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,285 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $113,267.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $1,125,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,793 shares of company stock worth $10,671,289 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,906,000 after purchasing an additional 471,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

