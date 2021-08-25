Brokerages Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.88. Etsy reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

ETSY stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.35. The stock had a trading volume of 36,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,837. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.16. Etsy has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,687,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

