Brokerages Expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to Announce $4.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will report $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.19. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings of $4.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $17.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $18.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $23.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.87 to $24.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,093 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 192,009 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.65. The stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,926. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.38. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.