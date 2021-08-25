Brokerages Expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.43. Talos Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 182.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. The firm had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million.

TALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $456,805.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,524,795 shares of company stock worth $60,436,411 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 25,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,646. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $903.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.46.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

