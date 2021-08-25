Brokerages Expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.16 Million

Equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce sales of $271.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.10 million and the highest is $271.21 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $258.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 30,064.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,655,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,794 shares during the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,540,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 31.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

UNIT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. 891,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,385. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 635.00 and a beta of 0.90. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

