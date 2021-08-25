Brokerages Set BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target at $346.71

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $346.71.

BGNE has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $12,205,471.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,385,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,151,249.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.26, for a total value of $232,394.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,241,888.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,114 shares of company stock worth $37,880,195. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

BGNE traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.12. 139,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,119. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.74. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $219.20 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.89.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.22 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

