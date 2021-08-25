Brokerages Set Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Price Target at $24.80

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

BHLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $284,546.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,166 shares in the company, valued at $408,117.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.02. 145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

