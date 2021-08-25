Brokerages Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price at $396.68

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $396.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $349.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.44. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

