Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Price Target at $41.38

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $40.55 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.