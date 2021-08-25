Brokerages Set Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Price Target at €60.13

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €60.13 ($70.75).

Several equities analysts recently commented on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Danone stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) on Friday, reaching €63.10 ($74.24). 863,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.47. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

