Brokerages Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) PT at $31.88

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELF. Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of ELF stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 270,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.71 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.65.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,149. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 97,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.