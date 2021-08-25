Brokerages Set Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target at $175.63

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Barclays lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of EXPE traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $145.64. 38,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,618. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.37.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

