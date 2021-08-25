Brokerages Set First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Target Price at $49.00

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBNC. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,233,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,946,000 after purchasing an additional 42,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 866,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,436,000 after acquiring an additional 170,451 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBNC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,609. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.29.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

