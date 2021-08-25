Brokerages Set Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) PT at $47.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Formula One Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.
About Formula One Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
