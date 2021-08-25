Brokerages Set HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Price Target at $31.00

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get HealthStream alerts:

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2,088.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 495,643 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 542,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 239,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 201,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,528,000 after purchasing an additional 172,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth about $4,492,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HealthStream stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,471. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.16 million, a PE ratio of 113.50, a P/E/G ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.34.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.